Delta flight lands safely at Charlotte airport after bird strike

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, family members said that Dakota Aaron Coleman, 15, had left his home on Crawley Dale Street in Morganton between 11:30 p.m. Friday night and 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, family members said that Dakota Aaron Coleman, 15, had left his home on Crawley Dale Street in Morganton between 11:30 p.m. Friday night and 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
The mother of the prison sergeant killed at a North Carolina prison last month has a request for those who run the state’s prisons:More >>
The mother of the prison sergeant killed at a North Carolina prison last month has a request for those who run the state’s prisons:More >>
In only its second outing in the famed Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, the Kannapolis based Haas Formula One race team had both cars to earn points by finishing in the top 10.More >>
In only its second outing in the famed Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, the Kannapolis based Haas Formula One race team had both cars to earn points by finishing in the top 10.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred around 11:34 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 5300 block of Docia Crossing Road.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred around 11:34 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 5300 block of Docia Crossing Road.More >>
Salisbury police have issued murder warrants for a man wanted in connection with an overnight homicide.More >>
Salisbury police have issued murder warrants for a man wanted in connection with an overnight homicide.More >>