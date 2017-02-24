Delta flight lands safely at Charlotte airport after bird strike

A Delta flight landed safely at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Friday morning after a reported bird strike.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Delta Air Lines 1591, an MD-88 aircraft, reported a bird strike on departure from the airport. The flight landed safely around 9:45 a.m.

Delta released the following statement regarding the encounter:

"The crew of Delta flight 1591 from Charlotte to Atlanta elected to return to Charlotte after encountering a bird shortly after departure. The McDonnell Douglas MD-88 aircraft landed without incident, taxied to the gate normally and the 122 customers are being reaccommodated on alternate flights.The safety of Delta's customers and crew is our top priority and we apologize for the inconvenience."

The FAA is investigating.

