Garinger students walk out in protest of recent immigration enforcement

Around 100 Garinger High School students took part in a walk-out Friday morning in protest of President Trump's recent immigration enforcement executive order, as well as recent ICE arrests.

The protest began on the school's campus, where around 500 students gathered. According to CMS, after that protest, the 100 students who staged the walk-out left campus.

Those students walked around six miles to Vance High School in an effort to get more students to join the protest.

Students at Vance were not allowed to leave the building because the school was on lockdown.

Students said Trump's executive order and the recent ICE arrests in the area unfairly target families and those who are working.

"I can't even come out of my house without being scared that ICE can come at me and take me back," said David Palacios, one of the Garinger students protesting.

Palacios said one of his friends was deported to Mexico after one of the recent arrests.

The aim of Trump's executive order was to deport undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes here in America. Student protesters, however, say immigrants just trying to better their lives have become lumped in with this group.

"Our families are not committing any crimes. They're working, and they're taking them from their work, like they were some type of animal," said Esveida Mendez-Diaz, another Garinger protester.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools released the following statement in response to the protest and walk-out:

Earlier today, five schools were put on lockdown as a result of a protest in the area: Martin Luther King Jr. Middle, Hidden Valley Elementary, Vance High, J.M. Morehead STEM Academy and James Martin Middle. Approximately 500 students at Garinger High held a peaceful protest at school. After the protest, most students returned to class. Approximately 100 students chose to leave campus. No students from other schools were involved in the protest. Students who were involved in disruptive activity will face disciplinary action according to the CMS Code of Student Conduct.

Superintendent Ann Clark also provided a message:

We understand that many of our students are concerned about issues facing our country. We also support and respect their right to assemble peacefully and advocate for causes that are important to them. However, disorderly conduct that threatens the safety of our students, staff and schools is not acceptable and will be handled compassionately but firmly. We encourage students who are interested in organizing a peaceful protest to contact their principals for support. We also ask our parents to talk to their children about how they may be feeling and the importance of expressing themselves in appropriate and peaceful ways at school.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools have not specified how the students who walked out will be punished.

RELATED: Demonstrations on CMS campus causes early dismissal

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.