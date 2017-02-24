Driver being sought in northwest Charlotte hit-and-run - | WBTV Charlotte

Driver being sought in northwest Charlotte hit-and-run

One person was hospitalized and a driver is wanted following a hit-and-run crash in northwest Charlotte Thursday night. 

The wreck happened on Oakdale Road at the off ramp of the Interstate 485 inner loop. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they are searching for the driver involved. 

One person was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center in unknown condition.

