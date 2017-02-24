More bi-partisan support for HB2 repeal bill?

Good morning to you. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. Today is Friday, February 24. Here is a first look at the stories making headlines now on WBTV News This Morning. Join the best and most experienced morning team to get your day started!

There is a sigh of relief from friends and family that an arrest has been made in the murder of Chris Allen. He was the East Meck High School student, murdered at a party over the weekend. We have more details on the suspect in custody for the crime and what officials believe happened leading up to the deadly shooting. Plus, WBTV's Micah Smith has details on the vigils being planned to remember the victim.

We're hearing from state representative who are putting their name behind the bill that was filed to repeal House Bill 2. It's House Bill 186 and both democrats and republicans are telling us why they feel this bill needs to be passed. But is there enough bi-partisan support. We'll have their statements.

LIVE: This morning Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools are trying to figure out what made a dozen students sick at McClintock Middle School. School officials say they were suffering from possibly heat-related symptoms. WBTV's Mark Davenport has details on what the school is doing to make sure there is not an issue again.

Starting today, several hospitals in the Charlotte area will no longer allow visitors under the age of 12.

The restriction comes after a growing number of flu cases in region.

WEATHER CHANGES: What a warm day it was yesterday! We may be running into much of the same today. But guess what, there is another cool down in the future. WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin has the most accurate look at the seven day forecast.

