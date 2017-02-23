Driver being sought in north Charlotte hit-and-run

One person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in north Charlotte Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Oakdale Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. Police said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

Officers said one of the vehicles involved in the crash left the scene. They said they were looking for that vehicle, but did not give a description.

No further details have been made available.

