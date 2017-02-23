Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Tonight, the story of a father who was badly burned over half his body while pouring gasoline on an outdoor fire. The gas can exploded and he was so covered in flames, his kids couldn’t recognize him. Since then, there have been nightmares. But, the family decided and tonight at 11:00 we’ll show you what they did to rid themselves of the horrible memory.
A temperature problem at McClintock Middle school sent to kids to the hospital. Several students complained of feeling light-headed and ill during afternoon. Apparently, the heat was on inside while today’s temperature reached a near record 75-degrees outside. HVAC crews are at the school tonight.
Someone has paid for this cryptic billboard in Winston-Salem—it says, "Real men provide, real women appreciate it." The sign is getting lots of attention. Some call it sexist, others don’t seem to mind.
In sports, it’s the traditional start to the Daytona 500 weekend. Delano will show us who survived the twin qualifying races under the lights.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, they received a call shortly after 10:30 p.m. regarding a possible homicide at the Presley Apartments on East Stonewall Street.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, they received a call shortly after 10:30 p.m. regarding a possible homicide at the Presley Apartments on East Stonewall Street.More >>
The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Albemarle Road at Parkton Road.More >>
The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Albemarle Road at Parkton Road.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred shortly before 8 p.m. at a home in the 6200 block of Elmwood Circle.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred shortly before 8 p.m. at a home in the 6200 block of Elmwood Circle.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the wreck occurred around 11:24 p.m. in the 3300 block of Rocky River Road.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the wreck occurred around 11:24 p.m. in the 3300 block of Rocky River Road.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire started in a barn in the 1300 block of Sardis Road North around 6:49 p.m.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire started in a barn in the 1300 block of Sardis Road North around 6:49 p.m.More >>