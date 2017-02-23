Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Tonight, the story of a father who was badly burned over half his body while pouring gasoline on an outdoor fire. The gas can exploded and he was so covered in flames, his kids couldn’t recognize him. Since then, there have been nightmares. But, the family decided and tonight at 11:00 we’ll show you what they did to rid themselves of the horrible memory.

A temperature problem at McClintock Middle school sent to kids to the hospital. Several students complained of feeling light-headed and ill during afternoon. Apparently, the heat was on inside while today’s temperature reached a near record 75-degrees outside. HVAC crews are at the school tonight.

Someone has paid for this cryptic billboard in Winston-Salem—it says, "Real men provide, real women appreciate it." The sign is getting lots of attention. Some call it sexist, others don’t seem to mind.

In sports, it’s the traditional start to the Daytona 500 weekend. Delano will show us who survived the twin qualifying races under the lights.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!