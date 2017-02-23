Father recovering as kids destroy fireplace that put him in hospital

CONCORD, NC (Stefanie Ponte/WBTV) - A Concord man is recovering from an accident that left 52 percent of his body burned.

Jason Easley was burning paper on his patio fireplace on Super Bowl Sunday when he says he sprinkled some fuel onto the flames, catching himself on fire.

His children were in the yard jumping on the trampoline. Their mother, Michelle Easley, said they saw everything.

According to Michelle, it was her oldest of four, 11-year-old Owen, that called 911. The boy said he knew what to do because he’s seen it in movies.

This weekend the family tore down the fireplace. Michelle said Jason wanted it down.

“My children kept saying, 'that’s the thing that hurt daddy,'” she said.

She said her middle son has nightmares from it. She is hoping taking a sledgehammer to the fireplace will help them cope and forget the memory of seeing him in flames.

Jason said he hopes to be well enough to get back home in April.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family. You can find it here.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.