Motorcyclist seriously injured in southwest Charlotte crash

One person was seriously injured in a crash that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle in southwest Charlotte Thursday evening.

The wreck happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of West Boulevard and Wallace Neel Road, which is near I-485. Police said the collision involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The victim, who was riding the motorcycle, was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries. No names have been released.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.