'Community Speaks' march planned for Saturday

Concerned over recent violence in Salisbury and the surrounding area, a local minister has organized a march for Saturday.

The primary focus of the "Community Speaks March" will be on the violence in Rowan County. This movement was coordinated by Minister Latasha Wilks.

Wilks says wants to "bring people together to form unity that has a love for the community."

In doing the march, Wilks says she hopes to "form a coalition between other organizations and our local government to 'Stop The Violence'".

"Life matters, no matter what walk of life you come from," Wilks said.

Organizers will be at Mean Mug Coffee Shop on Friday night from 5-7 pm for sign making and fellowship to prepare for the event.

Speakers at the event include: Ms. Wilks, who is the Associate Minister of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Salisbury, and president of Let's Lend A Helping Hand, Inc., Anthony Smith, pastor of Mission House, Alvena Heggins of the Human Praxis Institute, Bradley Taylor, pastor of Outreach Christian Ministries, Minette Smith, director of Great Women and Men United, and Regina Dancy, CFO Hood Theological Seminary.

Special guests include soloist Danielle Burris, and the Younique Starz, directed by Jamella Brown, will do a "Colors On The Ground Performance"

The event is set for Saturday at 4:30 pm at the corner of East Horah and South Main near the graffiti wall.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.