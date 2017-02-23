Kannapolis Farmers Market ready for vendors

The Kannapolis Farmers Market is looking for vendors for the upcoming season. Farmers, crafters, or bakers are all welcome to participate in the market.

The market is looking for people who offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as cheese, ice cream, honey, baked goods, spices, jewelry, soaps, candies, crafts and more.

The market is open May thru September and operates every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Avenue and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

Anyone interested please contact Irene Sacks at isacks@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4326.

