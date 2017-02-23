RECIPE: Babalu's Kiwi Strawberry Margarita - | WBTV Charlotte

RECIPE: Babalu's Kiwi Strawberry Margarita

CHARLOTTE, NC

Babalu's Kiwi Strawberry Margarita was featured on Morning Break for National Margarita Day on February 22.

The recipe below makes one margarita. 

Ingredients:

  • 1 sugar encrusted kiwi
  • 1.5 oz vanilla-infused tequila
  • 1 oz Kiwi simple syrup
  • .25 oz Vanilla simple syrup
  • .5 oz. Triple Sec
  • 1 oz Fresh Sour Mix
  • 1 average size strawberry
  • Splash of ginger beer

Directions:

  1. Add strawberry and vanilla-infused syrup to shaker tin and muddle
  2. Fill shaker tin with ice
  3. Add vanilla-infused tequila, Triple Sec, kiwi simple syrup, and sour mix
  4. Shake well
  5. Strain into ice-filled, sugar rimmed glass
  6. Garnish with sugar-encrusted kiwi

