CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Announce Improvements to Areas at BB&T Ballpark

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- With the 2017 season less than two months away on Thursday, April 6th, the Charlotte Knights are pleased to announce improvements to two unique areas at BB&T Ballpark. The Piedmont Natural Gas Picnic Area, which is located in left field, and the Miller Lite Rooftop Party Zone, which is located in right field, will each be receiving enhancements for the upcoming 2017 season.



As fans continue to enjoy the Piedmont Natural Gas Picnic Area during the team’s fourth season in Uptown Charlotte, an extended awning will be installed before Opening Day to give them a better overall experience when enjoying that space with their group. The Piedmont Natural Gas Picnic area is an ideal location for groups of 20 or more and includes an all-you-can-eat buffet, along with a great view of the game and the beautiful Uptown Charlotte skyline.



Over in the Miller Lite Rooftop Party Zone, fans will also receive added cover with the installation of a 40x40 structure. The Miller Lite Rooftop Party Zone is a 300-person, capacity porch in BB&T Ballpark right field area high above the field. This unique area provides a social gathering place for co-workers, friends, and family, and includes a pre-game buffet and access to a private bar.



“We are very pleased to continue to make improvements like these to BB&T Ballpark to better serve our fans,” stated Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer, Dan Rajkowski. “As we enter our fourth season at our Uptown Charlotte home, we believe that these two areas will now be better than ever.”



Both the Piedmont Natural Gas Picnic Area and Miller Lite Rooftop Party Zone have dates available for outings in the upcoming year. In addition, there are other group and hospitality areas at BB&T Ballpark to suit events large and small while enjoying baseball games in 2017. To learn more about the best variety of available areas and dates, group leaders are encouraged to call 704-274-8300.



Single-game tickets for the 2017 season at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte will go on sale to the general public in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25th. Single-game tickets will then go on sale online at CharlotteKnights.com and by phone (704-274-8282) at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, February 25th. Prices for single-game tickets start as low as $8 for Standing Room Only, which gives fans access around the concourse and provides seating in the grass berm area.



The Charlotte Knights open the 2017 season -- their 30th as the Knights -- at BB&T Ballpark on Thursday, April 6th. Season tickets, as well as partial season ticket plans for the 2017 season, are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office, online at CharlotteKnights.com, or by phone at 704-274-8282.





