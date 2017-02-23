CURLING: Charlotte Curling Member Sinclair Leads Team to USA Nat'l Curling Title

Charlotte Curling Member Jamie Sinclair

Leads Team to 2017 USA National Curling Championship Title

By Terry L. Davis.

Feb. 18, 2017

(EVERETT, Wash.) – Jamie Sinclair’s rink put the exclamation point to a successful season as winners of the 2017 USA Curling National Championships.

Sinclair (Blaine, Minn.) and teammates Alex Carlson (St. Paul, Minn.), Vicky Persinger (Fairbanks, Alaska), and Monica Walker (St. Paul, Minn.) defeated Nina Roth’s team, 6-4, this afternoon at the XFINITY Arena of Everett.

“Everything just clicked and came together for us this week. I’m super proud of the girls for all the hard work they put in all year. It’s definitely paid off,” Sinclair said.

The Sinclair rink will now represent the U.S. at the Humpty’s Champions Cup April 25-30 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Roth’s team will represent the U.S. at the 2017 World Women’s Curling Championship next month in Beijing, China, based on season-long point totals that clinched the berth for the Roth rink after last night’s semifinal win over Cassie Potter’s team.

“I’m so excited for the Champions Cup,” Sinclair said. That’s what we were playing for here today and we wanted that real bad because it’s such a good opportunity. It’s a huge stepping stone. It opens the door for so many more opportunities.”

This is the first Women’s National Championship title win for Sinclair, Persinger and Walker and second for Carlson. The team is coached by Scott Baird (Bemidji, Minn.).

“There’s no getting used to winning a national title. It’s kind of fun, though, because I didn’t curl last year and came back and we crushed our whole season,” said Carlson, who won the national title in 2015.

“It feels awesome. It’s my first one and was a long time waiting for it and hoping for it. I was hoping that we’d just finish it off,” Walker said.

Sinclair’s team took advantage of an opportunity for two points in the second end when Roth’s final draw attempt rubbed on a guard, giving Sinclair a draw through a port for the deuce.

In the fifth end, Sinclair’s team was able to capitalize once again when Roth’s takeout attempt went awry, which allowed Sinclair to draw into the rings for another deuce. Roth’s team was able to put their first deuce on the scoreboard in the sixth after Sinclair missed a takeout to set up a draw for two for Team Roth.

Sinclair’s team was held to a single point in the seventh end to extend the lead to 5-3. In the eighth end Sinclair’s team got two stones frozen together in the four-foot until Peterson removed them both to leave two Roth rocks in the rings. Sinclair answered with a hit-and-roll to leave two of her team’s stones in the house and moved enough of Roth’s second rock to place both of her stones in scoring position. Roth then played a draw to the back of the four-foot only to have Sinclair follow her path to get better placement in the four-foot, forcing Team Roth to draw the button to score one.

In the ninth end, the Roth rink got a stone buried in the back of the eight-foot and Peterson stuck a second stone in there with her final vice skip rock. Sinclair’s first skip stone was heavy as she attempted to draw into the four-foot and freeze her rock. Roth threw the perfect weight to drop a third stone into scoring position, forcing Sinclair to a draw to the button.

“I was trying not to think about the implications of if she did or did not make it. We were just sweeping it to make it. She threw it great and we judged it just right. It was a real pistol,” Persinger said about the clutch draw in the ninth.

The Sinclair rink finished the championship with a 7-1 record. “It’s been a long season and this is what we’ve worked for. There were some things out of our control but a national championship still means something – it’s getting us into the Champions Cup and building our resume for getting into the Trials,” said Persinger, who won the junior women’s title in 2013.

Women’s Final:

*Jamie Sinclair 020 020 101 x – 6

Nina Roth 000 102 010 x – 4

*last rock in first end

Women’s playoff teams:

Gold medalists, Team Sinclair: Jamie Sinclair (St. Paul, Minn.), Alex Carlson (St. Paul, Minn.), Vicky Persinger (Fairbanks, Alaska), Monica Walker (St. Paul, Minn.), Coach Scott Baird (Bemidji, Minn.)

Silver medalists, Team Roth: Nina Roth (McFarland, Wis.), Tabitha Peterson (Eagan, Minn.), Aileen Geving (Duluth, Minn.), Becca Hamilton (McFarland, Wis.), Coach Ann Swisshelm (Grosse Pointe, Mich.)

Bronze medalists, Team Potter: Cassie Potter (St. Paul, Minn.), Jackie Lemke (Medford, Wis.), Sophie Bader (St. Louis Park, Minn.), Stephanie Bohan (White Bear Lake, Minn.)

