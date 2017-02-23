Teen injured, portion of Old Statesville Rd closed after crash in Huntersville

A teenager was seriously injured and a part of Old Statesville Road in Huntersville was closed Thursday after a serious vehicle accident.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on the 12700 block of Old Statesville Road, near Lake Norman Charter School. Medic said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

No names have been released, but firefighters told WBTV the victim is a teenager. Lake Norman Charter confirmed the teen is a student at the school.

The road was closed between Verhoeff Drive and Hambright Road, according to firefighters.

From WBTV's Sky3, a vehicle could be seen completely overturned and heavily damaged in the roadway. Police had the road taped off around the scene.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Drivers were asked to use caution in the area and to expect some delays.

