Students sickened at Charlotte middle school from heat

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) District says a dozen students were reportedly sickened at McClintock Middle School Thursday afternoon. The school district says it appears the sickness was due to the temperature inside the school.

Harriet Dahn, a mother at McClintock, said she got a call from the school and it frightened her. This was the message.

"My child passed out and I need to come pick her up," she said. "It's an emergency. I was praying to God that nothing really happened to my child - nothing serious."

Dahn said the heat was on at the school today and students were wearing long sleeve shirts. Dahn believes that's when students might have gotten overheated.

CMS did send this message to parents.

"Charlotte fire and medic responded and treated a dozen students, transporting two to the hospital as a precautionary measure at the request of their parents," principal Mark McHugh told parents via email. "The students reported symptoms of feeling dizzy and lightheaded; one student fainted."

"We are working to determine the exact cause of the illness. At this time it appears to be heat related due to warmer temperatures," he continued. "CMS facilities crews will continue to check the school building this evening."

School dismissal proceeded as normal and afterschool activities still took place, as scheduled.

At newer schools like McClintock, crews can control the heat from the central office, that's why some believe there must have been a malfunction at the school.?

