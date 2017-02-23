Rowan EDC gets land off I-85 for development

In a move praised by Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds, the Rowan Economic Development Commission announced that it had secured an option on forty acres of land just off Interstate 85.

The land will be used for economic development with the hope that developers will consider placing spec buildings on the property.

In a Facebook post, Edds described the property as a "fantastic site with great transportation access, water, sewer."

The property is located near Webb Road and I-85.

"We need to start seeing some wins," Edds added.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.