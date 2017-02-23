22-year-old charged in killing of East Meck HS student

A 22-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting death of East Mecklenburg High School student Chris Allen.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Thursday they arrested Carlos Olguin in the case.

Allen, 18, was shot and killed at a house party in the 400 block of Kelford Lane Sunday night.

RELATED: 18-year-old shot, killed at party in southeast Charlotte

Detectives say Olguin was identified as the suspect through evidence gathered during the investigation.

Police believe Allen and Olguin were among several who got into an argument at the party, which led to the shooting. Police say neither lived at the home.

One neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said she heard the shots and saw Allen's friends trying to keep him alive.

"They threw him in the back of the pickup truck, and next thing you know, someone was doing chest compressions. I just heard kids screaming and crying," the neighbor said.

She said she'll never forget the image.

"To look out your window and see someone's last moments is heart-wrenching," the neighbor said. "This is someone's child. Someone's at home thinking their baby is coming home, and they're not."

Many of Allen's classmates and teammates at East Meck, where he played football, are mourning his loss.

Michael Howard is one of the many people who called Allen his friend.

“When I couldn’t reach him on his cell phone. Through a phone call or through a text message, I realized it was true. It's very hard to comprehend," he said.

RELATED: Friends, classmates mourn East Meck student fatally shot at party

RELATED: Coaches remember East Meck student-athlete killed in shooting

He was relieved to hear the news of Olguin's arrest.

“Nobody else has to worry about their life being taken and we can move forward,” Howard said.

Anyone with additional information in the shooting is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.