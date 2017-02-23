Salisbury police identify new person of interest in Oakwood Avenue homicide

A second person of interest has been identified by Salisbury Police related to the homicide involving Demareo Bost.

Salisbury Police are looking for Rache Jamal Fortson, age 26, of 153 Red Pine Rd, Gold Hill.

According to police, officers were called to 312 Oakwood Avenue around 10:16 p.m. on Friday night in reference a domestic disturbance. While on the way, officers received further information that shots had been fired and that CPR was being performed on Bost, who later died at the scene.

On Tuesday police identified Tasman Jamal Stockdale as a person of interest in the case. Police have since located Stockdale, and now say they need to find Fortson.

Anyone with information on Fortson's whereabouts is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted anonymously at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

