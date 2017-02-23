Men wanted in multiple Charlotte convenience store robberies

Several men are wanted in recent Charlotte convenience store robberies.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police believe the robbers are working together and targeting cigarettes and cash during the robberies.

The Kangaroo Express on W. Sugar Creek Road was robbed by people threatening to use a knife. It happened around 12:29 a.m. The robbers obtained property and fled the scene.

The previous evening, around 10:59 p.m., robbers went into the Petro Express on S. Tryon Street, assaulted and employee and obtained an undisclosed amount of property before fleeing. The employee suffered minor injuries.

On Sunday around the same time, 10:49 p.m., the robbers went into the 7-Eleven on Reames Road, pulled out a weapon and demanded property. The robbers then fled the scene.

Saturday evening, around 5:43 p.m., robbers went into the Circle K on South Boulevard. The robbers said the had a gun and demanded property before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.