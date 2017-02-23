Lincoln County man accused of child sex assault

A Lincoln County man is accused of touching a 12-year-old girl "inappropriately on various parts of her body."

Phillip Wayne Vrchota, 34 of Lincolnton, has been charged with felony taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Deputies say they received a report of child sex assault on Jan. 12 and Vrchota was identified as the suspect. Deputies say the incident(s) happened at Vrchota's home on Pinewood Drive.

After being interviewed by detectives and charged, Vrchota was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $50,000 bond. His first court appearance was Thursday.

