Man being sought in Gaston County robbery

A man is wanted in connection with a break-in and robbery at a convenience store in Gaston County.

Gaston County police say the break-in happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday at the East Gaston Food Mart on Lane Road in Mt. Holly.

The robber is described as a white man with a medium build who is between 5'11" and 6'1".

The man broke into the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash. He may be driving an older model white vehicle with large square tail lights, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

