Cheese Please Hound Rounds (Dog Treats)

Presented by Kathy Spencer, Three Dog Bakery
***This is a dog treat recipe***
2 cups white flour
1/2 cup shredded low-fat Cheddar cheese
1/2 cup low-fat cottage cheese
1 teaspoon chopped cilantro leaves
1 teaspoon parsley flakes
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
3/4 cup chopped peanuts
2/3 cup water
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
Mix together four, cheddar cheese, cottage cheese, cilantro and parsley.
Add oil, peanuts and water and mix thoroughly
Break off golf-ball size pieces and shape into balls.
Place on a greased baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes.
Cool on a rack and serve.
Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator.