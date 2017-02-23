Cheese Please Hound Rounds (Dog Treats) - | WBTV Charlotte

Cheese Please Hound Rounds (Dog Treats)

Presented by Kathy Spencer, Three Dog Bakery

***This is a dog treat recipe***

2 cups white flour

1/2 cup shredded low-fat Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup low-fat cottage cheese

1 teaspoon chopped cilantro leaves

1 teaspoon parsley flakes

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3/4 cup chopped peanuts

2/3 cup water

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Mix together four, cheddar cheese, cottage cheese, cilantro and parsley.

Add oil, peanuts and water and mix thoroughly

Break off golf-ball size pieces and shape into balls.

Place on a greased baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes. 

Cool on a rack and serve.

Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator.

