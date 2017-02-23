Troopers: One dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Iredell Co.

At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Iredell County.

Officials say the crash happened Thursday morning around 10 a.m. along Celeste Eufola Road in western Iredell County.

WBTV has learned that two people were trapped inside the car after it crashed into a tree. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash was listed as a fatality.

WBTV is working to gather more information about the crash.?

