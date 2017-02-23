Man accused of setting fires in bathrooms in Kings Mountain

A man is facing arson charges after Kings Mountain police say he set fires in trash cans at several Cleveland County businesses.

Officers received calls starting around 2:28 p.m. Wednesday about a man entering bathrooms and setting fires. The suspect, later identified as Thomas Jeffery Weathers, was located and arrested.

Weathers was processed and send to the Cleveland County Detention Center.

Police say additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.