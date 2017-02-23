Two pets die in east Charlotte house fire

Two pets in an east Charlotte house fire Thursday morning have died, the Charlotte Fire Department says.

Firefighters were called around 8:45 a.m. to a fire at a home in the 1300 block of Manchester Lane, where they reported smoke and flames showing.

The Charlotte Fire Department says the occupant of the home went to the hospital for evaluation.

Fire investigators say the fire was accidental and caused by a stove burner that was left on, causing around $140,000 worth of damage.

The displaced occupant is staying with family.

No firefighters were injured battling the fire.

