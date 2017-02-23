East Rowan student charged with assaulting teacher

A student at East Rowan High School was suspended given a citation for assaulting a teacher this week.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office, ERHS student Anterrio Reid was in In-School Suspension on Monday. While a teacher was taking Reid to the cafeteria for lunch, Reid became combative, using profanity and yelling at the teacher.

The report says that the teacher was able to use his training to "de-escalate" the situation and convince Reid to go back into the room. Once in the room though, things got worse.

Reid again began yelling at the teacher and "chest bumping" him. When the teacher stood in the doorway, the report says that Reid ran at him, pushing the teacher into the hall and into lockers on the wall.

Reid and the teacher both ended up on the floor.

The teacher was able to gain control of Reid, but when he released him, Reid grabbed his belongings and went out of the school.

Rowan County Sheriff's deputy T. Cato, who is also the School Resource Officer for ERHS, was able to talk to Reid outside and keep him calm until his caregiver arrived.

Reid was given a citation for assault and a ten day suspension.

