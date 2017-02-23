Multiple Charlotte-area hospitals implement visitor restrictions over flu cases

Starting Friday, Carolinas HealthCare System, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are restricting hospital access for visitors under the age of 12 at all in-patient hospitals due to growing flu cases, the healthcare systems simultaneously announced Thursday.

Iredell Memorial is implementing flu restrictions for ages 17 and younger, Iredell Health Systems announced Friday.

"Due to recent increases in the flu virus throughout the community and state, Iredell Memorial Hospital will not permit anyone age 17 and younger to visit patients in the hospital effective Friday, Feb. 24. This restriction will be in place until further notice," Iredell Health Systems says.

The policy went into effect at 7 a.m. "The tighter restrictions are a result of the growing prevalence of flu cases in the region," CHS officials say.

Below are some of the hospitals affected by the visitation policy:

Carolinas Medical Center

Levine Children’s Hospital

Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy, Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast

Carolinas HealthCare System Pineville

Carolinas HealthCare System Union

Carolinas HealthCare System University

Carolinas HealthCare System Lincoln

Carolinas HealthCare System Cleveland

Carolinas HealthCare System Kings Mountain

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge

Carolinas HealthCare System Stanly, Carolinas HealthCare System Anson

Carolinas HealthCare System Behavioral Health-Charlotte

Carolinas HealthCare System Behavioral Health-Davidson, Carolinas Rehabilitation-Charlotte

Carolinas Rehabilitation-NorthEast

Carolinas Rehabilitation-Mt. Holly, and Pineville Inpatient Rehabilitation

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital

Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center

Wake Forest Baptist inpatient locations including Lexington, Davie County and Winston-Salem

The healthcare systems are asking anyone who experiences flu-like symptoms to help control spreading the illness by not visiting patients in the hospital.

CHS says symptoms include fever, headaches/body aches/pain, cough, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

"Children may be allowed access to hospital areas in the event of special circumstances such as visiting a dying family member," Novant Health says."In these instances, parents should work with their nurse to make arrangements."

Wake Forest Baptist asks that only healthy visitors age 13 and older visit patients. "All visitors and family members should be healthy – free from fever, cough, colds, or stomach virus symptoms – in order to visit patients," Wake Forest Baptist says.

Cone Health is also taking the same precautionary measures.

Click HERE for regularly updated information on flu activity by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

