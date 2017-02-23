Police: Man passes out in hospital bathroom, charged with drug possession

A man from Faith who was visiting a friend in the ICU at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center ended up in jail.

Police say they were called to the hospital on Wednesday morning after being called by hospital security.

According to the report, a nurse noticed that a guest in one of the patient rooms in the ICU had gone into the bathroom and stayed for what seemed to be a very long time.

The nurse went in and found the man, Jason Lee Church, 33, passed out on the floor.

The nurse helped Church into a chair. The nurse then picked up a shirt that was on the floor, and when he did, a hypodermic needle fell onto the floor.

Police said the needle contained heroin.

Church was charged with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under $2500 bond.

