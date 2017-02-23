This N.C. billboard is angering drivers, who say it is sexist

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC (Katherine Peralta/Charlotte Observer) - A billboard on Interstate 40 West near Winston-Salem is angering many who say its message is offensive to women.

The board reads: “Real men provide. Real women appreciate it.” The owner of a Winston-Salem women’s boutique called Kleur has organized a demonstration against the billboard’s message for Sunday at 11 a.m.

“We are NOT protesting that the sign is capable of existing, or the people who put it up, or the ad agency, or the right to put it up. We are protesting patriarchy and sexism, and that this antiquated way of thinking about women exists at all,” the group’s Facebook page said.

The protest takes place at the billboard’s location on I-40 West, headed into Winston -Salem from Kernersville. It is about 85 miles northeast of Charlotte.

The billboard belongs to Whiteheart Outdoor Advertising, and owner Bill Whiteheart said the organization that bought the space doesn’t want to be identified.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED.



