Internal investigation underway at Catawba College following armed robbery

An internal investigation is underway at Catawba College in Salisbury after two men were able to gain access to a dorm where they robbed students and took items from several rooms.

On February 14, two men were able to get into Stanback Hall through an "unsecured" door. The two went into a room and stole clothing, electronics and jewelry.

The next day, two people "ransacked" a dorm room at Stanback Hall, police said, before going into an adjoining room where they pointed a gun at a person and demanded property.

Justin Traig Sterling, of Monroe, and 19-year-old Elias Phillip Francis, of Mint Hill were apprehended on Tuesday. Each was served on outstanding warrants for one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony breaking and entering, and one count of felony larceny.

School officials now tell WBTV that the college’s internal investigation is on-going and separate from the Salisbury Police Department’s investigation, and will be conducted by both Public Safety and the Office of Student Conduct.

Anonymous tips can be provided for this investigation by accessing the Maxient Report system, located on the Public Safety webpage: http://catawba.edu/about/our-campus/offices/student-affairs/safety/.

School officials released this statement to the campus: "We hold all of our members of the Catawba community accountable to the policies found within the student resource guide, and will afford due process to those alleged to have violated those policies. Those found responsible for violating such policies will have the appropriate level of sanctions and appeals process afforded to them."

Students are reminded to lock room doors, lock car doors, not to prop building doors open (especially exterior doors), not to loan out ID Cards, to secure all personal belongings, and to not leave valuables in vehicles, especially in plain sight.

"We also ask that you travel in small groups and or call the Office of Public Safety for escorts if needed," the statement said.

The Salisbury Police Department and Rowan County Sheriff’s Office will be providing added coverage to campus, along with Catawba’s Public Safety Officers, throughout the remainder of the academic year.

The college appreciates the work done by the Salisbury Police Department and those involved in the investigation, both through SPD and the internal college investigation, according to officials.

Salisbury Police have also confirmed that Sterling and Francis may have been involved in a similar incident at Livingstone College. Officers with campus police are handling that investigation.

