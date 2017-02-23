Homeowner: Man held gun to sleeping child's head, kidnapped woman

A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint and later found safe during a robbery and kidnapping in north Charlotte early Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a break-in around 2:35 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of Thera Drive. The caller told police shots had been fired.

Neighbors said they heard at least eight shots and a car speed off just before 3 a.m. Police say at least one of those bullets hit the house.

Officers quickly shifted their response from a shots fired call to a kidnapping once they got more information from Juandriquez Chambers, the homeowner.

Chambers said the kidnapper, who he identified as the woman's ex-boyfriend, went after him first. Chambers said he was pistol whipped at least three times.

He still had an open wound on his head when he spoke to WBTV about the incident.

Chambers also said the man held a gun to his sleeping 5-year-old daughter's head. She was one of four children that were in the house at the time of the robbery/kidnapping.

"He had the gun over my daughter," Chambers recounted. "She was on the top bunk. My step-daughter was on the bottom bunk and I'm like, man if he squeezes this trigger it's over."

The homeowner said he was robbed by the man who later found the woman hiding in Chambers' house.

"When I'm on the phone with 911, I can see him coming out the door," said Chambers. "He got her and he's pulling the trigger... 'pow, pow, pow... Get in the car.'"

Chambers said he knows the suspect and they had been friends in the past.

“My daughter knows you. She has hugged you,” said Chambers. “As long as I have breath in my body, I hope to God I do not see you. Period.”

CMPD said the woman was thrown into a black Dodge Charger that was found a short time later eight miles away on Todd Road. By 5:40 a.m., police said the woman was found safe but with minor injuries.

CSI teams were investigating the scene and collecting evidence. Officers said as of Thursday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Four children were in the home at the time of these events. Violence can have a significant impact of children, which is why the county and CMPD are working together.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Child Development-Community Policing Program is a partnership between the county and CMPD to provide services to young children or families impacted by violence.

“Even if it is an isolated incident, it can be awhile until that sense of safety returns,” said Sarah Greene, the program administrator of Trauma and Justice Partners for the Health Dept. “Under the age of six, children’s brains are still developing.”

Due to privacy issues, Greene could not confirm whether team members were called to the situation Thursday morning, but did say situations like that are why the program is vital.

"When the adults are involved in the violence either as the victim or the suspect creating the violence, it is particularly upsetting to them. It really can disrupt their sense of safety and security," said Greene.

The program is active in all CMPD precincts. Team members respond when requested.

