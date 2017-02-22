Teen charged with murder after man struck, killed on I-85

A teen has been charged with murder in the killing of a man on I-85 in Charlotte Wednesday.

David Earl Brannon was struck by a vehicle and killed around 10:15 p.m. on southbound I-85 near exit 42, Sugar Creek Road.

Austin Kelligan, 19, has been charged in the killing, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Thursday.

Investigators said there may have been an altercation near the road that led to Brannon being fatally hit.

While on scene, officers located Kelligan and identified him as a potential suspect. After being interviewed by detectives, Kelligan was charged with murder and placed in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Traffic was backed up north of the scene for a time.

Brannon's family has been notified of his death.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.