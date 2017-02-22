WINGATE UNIVERSITY: Bulldogs Men's Basketball Falls at Catawba Wednesday

Bulldogs go cold in loss at Catawba

2/22/2017 | Men's Basketball

Salisbury, N.C.----The Wingate University Bulldogs scored a season-low 57 points Wednesday night, falling 89-57 at Catawba College in South Atlantic Conference men's basketball action. Wingate shot its second-lowest percentage from the field, while also allowing the highest percentage by an opponent. Catawba improves to 18-9 overall and 12-9 in the SAC, while the Bulldogs drop just their second contest since Christmas, falling to 18-9 overall and 15-6 in the conference.



Jerrin Morrison had 24 points and six rebounds to lead the Catawba attack. Jameel Taylor added 15 points, while Troy Warren contributed 12 points and 11 boards. KJ Arrington and Rakeen Brown added 11 points each for the Indians.



Senior guard Anthanee Doyle (Holly Springs, N.C.) had 16 points to lead the Wingate attack, hitting four-of-seven shots from three-point range. Junior guard Zeriq Lolar (Orlando, Fla.) added 10 points, while senior Josh Dominguez (Matthews, N.C.) and sophomore Mike Baez (Orlando, Fla.) contributed nine and eight points, respectively.



Arrington knocked down a three to give the Indians an early 8-2 lead, but a Doyle three and Dominguez bucket got Wingate within a point at the 16:19 mark. Catawba responded with a 21-4 run, taking a 29-11 lead when Morrison knocked down a triple with eight minutes left in the first half. A three and a layup from Lolar got the 'Dogs back within 13, but Morrison's bucket at the 3:06 mark made it 42-27. Buckets from Dominguez and Cureton trimmed the deficit to 11, but a Malik Constantine bucket in the final minute helped the Indians take a 46-33 halftime lead.



Two Dominguez free throws and a Baez layup got Wingate within 10 in the opening minutes of the second half, but two Morrison buckets helped Catawba extend the advantage back to 16 at the 12:51 mark. Doyle's three made it 58-45, but back-to-back Brown triples put the Indians on top by 19 at the midway point of the second half. The Bulldogs got no closer than 17 the rest of the way.



Catawba shot 52.4 percent from the field, the highest percentage of the season by a Wingate opponent. The Indians went six-for-15 from three-point range, while holding a dominant 45-24 rebounding advantage to go along with a 21-7 edge in second chance points. Wingate shot 35.3 percent from the field, its second lowest percentage of the year, while hitting five-of-17 shots from beyond the arc. The Indians converted 18 Wingate turnovers into 25 points, while holding a 44-20 advantage in points in the paint.



The Bulldogs are back in action Saturday, wrapping up the regular season at Anderson at 4 p.m. Wingate has locked up a home game in next week's SAC Tournament, hosting a quarterfinal contest at 8 p.m. in Cuddy Arena.





