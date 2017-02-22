HB2 repeal?

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

House Bill 2 appears to be on its way to the scrap heap. Republicans changed their minds and as WBTV’s Nick Ochsner first reported earlier tonight, a majority of the GOP lawmakers and at least 2 Democrats are ready to vote for repeal. It should go to the House tomorrow.

Tonight, President Donald Trump revokes the federal guidelines set by President Obama that said students should use the bathroom matching their gender identity. Mister Trump says it’s a matter for the states, not the federal government.

A man attempting to sell a cell phone has a gun pulled on him. But this man turned the tables, pulled out his own gun and took a shot at the would-be robbers. Reporter Alex Giles talks to the man who says he had to defend himself.

Workers found a badly decomposed body in a wooded part of Lincoln County late today. Police say it appears the body has been there for years and they aren’t sure if foul play is involved.

Don’t forget to watch us for the Powerball numbers. The jackpot is well over $400 Million—the 10th largest ever.

