Teen charged with murder in father's death in Kings Mountain

A Kings Mountain teenager has been charged with murder in the death of his father.

Kelly Reid Sarvis, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father, Darren Sarvis. The son was also charged with felony larceny of a firearm.

The investigation began Tuesday when officers were called to the family's home on North Carpenter Street for an unresponsive person. Darren Sarvis was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives ruled the case a homicide.

Officials have not said how Darren Sarvis died.

Kelly Sarvis was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Investigators have not said what evidence led to his charges.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444.

