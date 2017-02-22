Body found, 'badly decomposed' in wooded area of Lincolnton

Investigators responded to a wooded area in Lincoln County Wednesday after they say a body was found.

The body, which police said was "badly decomposed," was found in an isolated area near Hollice Henderson Road around 11 a.m. Wednesday. A public works crew working on a sewer line made the discovery.

Lincolnton police and the SBI, who are handling the investigation, had a large area roped off along the roadway and into the woods.

Officers said it appears the body has been there for years. They said they are not sure if foul play is involved.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.