CHARLOTTE LATIN: Hawks Long Time Head Football Coach to Retire After 2017-18 School Year

Larry McNulty to Retire After 2017-18 School Year

Charlotte, N.C. – Long-time Head Varsity Football Coach, Larry McNulty, has announced that the 2017-18

season will be his final season. Coach McNulty took the helm of the Latin football program in 1985, leading

the team to 11 state championships, including the 2016 title, with three undefeated seasons. His many

accomplishments include coaching three Latin alumni who have played in the NFL, and being named the 2015

Bronko Nagurski High School Coach of the Year.

Coach McNulty’s successor is Justin Hardin. The upcoming season will give the team and the program the time

to adjust and prepare for a new era under Hardin, who joined the coaching staff in 2016 as defensive

coordinator. Both coaches feel it will be a natural transition.

Coach McNulty says he and Hardin share similar coaching styles, particularly in their focus on developing

student-athletes, not just football players. “This team is as much about relationships and sportsmanship, as it

is about hard work and focus, and Justin takes these qualities very seriously.”

McNulty and Hardin worked together at Latin from 2007-09, when Hardin served the Hawks as defensive

coordinator and wide receivers coach. “I have loved working for Mac. He has been a mentor to me. I really

value how well he teaches the game,” says Hardin. “Coach Mac has built a great foundation for the program

here, and I want to continue a lot of the traditions he’s started.”

“The student-athletes that come out of Coach Mac’s football program are top-notch men who embody Latin’s

values,” says Headmaster Arch N. McIntosh, Jr. “I am honored to call him a colleague and a friend. His 33

years of service at the school have established a powerful legacy of a commitment to excellence that will

continue with Coach Hardin.”

###

About Charlotte Latin School

Founded in 1970, Charlotte Latin School is an independent, coeducational, non-sectarian, college-preparatory, day school

serving approximately 1,400 students in transitional kindergarten through grade twelve. More than 90% of students in

grades 7-12 play at least one sport in the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association (CISAA) and the North

Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA). Charlotte Latin does not discriminate on the basis of sex,

race, color, religion, sexual orientation or national origin in the administration of its educational programs, admissions

policies, employment practices or other school-administered programs. For more information, contact Susan Carpenter,

Director of Marketing and Communications at 704.846.7252 or susan.carpenter@charlottelatin.org or visit

www.charlottelatin.org.