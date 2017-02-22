A lesson in romance from a hospital lobby

Many people stop to listen as Johnny Honeycutt plays the piano in the lobby of the Levine Cancer Institute, but one woman in a wheelchair seems the most moved by the music.

Jenise Honeycutt has been in the hospital for 22 days. She’s dealing with a kidney infection and soon to be finished with her treatment. But 22 days in the hospital is hard on anyone.

So every single day, Johnny wheels Jenise down to the lobby and plays the grand piano. Her head sways back and forth and her eyes close. She’s soaking up every note, and smiling.

“I have to have needles, I have to have fluids, I have to have shots. And to take a break from all that just for a minute and to feel like I’m human again,” Jenise said.

Married for 27 years, Johnny comes to the hospital every day and stays all day. The couple spends most every waking minute together, something Johnny points out is rare.

“To be married for 27 years and spend all that time together and never get tired of each other, that doesn’t happen nowadays,” Johnny said.

The dutiful husband noticed his wife was getting depressed around Valentine’s Day. He came up with a plan to put a smile on her face.

Johnny’s been playing the piano for decades and says his wife is his biggest fan.

“I’m glad I’m able to be here for her. It’s an honor for me to be able to play for my wife,” Johnny said.

As the notes carry through the lobby at LCI, if you look closely, you can almost see little hearts floating around too. Between the couple committed enough to be there for each other, when the times are the toughest.

