Health Department fails to notify 185 women of Pap smear results

According to the Mecklenburg County Health Department, nearly 200 patients who underwent cervical cancer screenings between May and December of last year were not made aware of their test results.

Officials said 185 women had abnormal test results and had to wait as long as eight months to be notified.

"Well, this is going to be fixed. Frankly, I feel that very strongly, our county manager feels that very strongly, our commissioners feel that. So, this will be fixed," said Dr. Marcus Plescia, the Director of the Health Department. "I understand - we have let a lot of people down.”

According to the department, there was a nurse responsible for following up with test results and that person was not doing that in a timely manner. The reason as to why has not been made clear.

“There was a person that was in charge of this task that was not doing what we needed them to be doing. However, there were also people that should have been supervising this person,” said Plescia.

Plescia and the county manager confirmed that four people no longer work with the county because of the events surrounding this issue.

According to Plescia, 185 women had abnormal results on their Pap smear test. Of those, 110 need repeat testing. They have been notified. Seventy-five women had results that showed "mild to moderate" changes that needed additional testing and possibly an additional procedure. Plescia said 55 of those women have been notified and 20 have not been located.

“We do not believe that any of these patients are in imminent danger,” he said.

The department has hired a board-certified gynecologist that will work over the next several weeks to meet with the women that are in need of additional attention.

“We have hired a gynecologist that is now on site at one of our locations. That way, we can expediently get the patients that need additional testing done and we can get that done at quick as possible,” said Plescia. "This does not apply to every patient with positive findings. Many patients have had those results reported back to them.”

As for the 20 women that have not been located, the department is working to get in touch with them.

“We are calling them during the day, we are calling them at night, we are calling them on the weekend. We are sending letters - we are sending certified letters. Starting on Monday, we will be sending crews into the field,” said Plescia.

The director confirmed that a number of staff changes have been made, that an internal audit is underway, and that they are planning on bringing an outside national clinical consultant to look at ways to make the department better.

“We are, in some ways, rebuilding our clinical department,” said Plescia.

Commissioners were made aware of the issue at Tuesday night's meeting. Many wanted more information and authorized the county manager to hire a third party to take a look at the procedures.

Commissioner Pat Cotham compared this to the incident at the National Whitewater Center. She wants to make sure similar processes are followed when it comes to bringing in outside help.

“These are our women, our neighbors, vulnerable women. I wanted to see equal processes in place in bringing in more outside help,” said Cotham. "We brought in outside help for the Whitewater situation so I wanted to bring in outside help for women."

Patients are supposed to receive notifications of test results promptly. Dr. Plescia says even several weeks is too long of a delay for results to be handed out.

The women that this impacts will be able to receive further testing or procedures free of charge from the Health Department.

