Woman ejected from vehicle in crash after police chase in Gaston Co

A 26-year-old woman was ejected from a vehicle when a pursuit involving NC troopers ended in a crash in Gaston County Wednesday.

The chase began on Hwy 321 near I-85 and ended just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of West Mauney Avenue at N Myrtle Street. Troopers confirmed they were chasing the vehicle that crashed after they tried to stop it for having fictitious plates.

Firefighters said a woman was seriously injured when she was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Her name and condition have not been released.

Troopers said she was the only one in the vehicle.

The woman's name, and possible charges, have not been released.

