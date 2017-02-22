ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE: ACC Announces 2017 Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients

ACC Announces 2017 Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients

54 student-athletes to be honored with Weaver-James-Corrigan scholarships and awards

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today a list of 54 student-athletes who have been selected as 2017 Weaver-James-Corrigan Award recipients. This year’s list includes three student-athletes who will receive the Thacker Award and nine student-athletes who plan to pursue professional careers in their chosen sports and were named honorary recipients.

The student-athletes will be honored at the annual Cone Health ACC Postgraduate Scholarship Luncheon presented by ESPN on April 12. The luncheon will be hosted by the Nat Greene Kiwanis Club at the Sheraton Four Seasons Hotel Imperial Ballroom in Greensboro.

The Weaver-James-Corrigan and Jim and Pat Thacker postgraduate scholarships are awarded to selected student-athletes who intend to pursue a graduate degree following completion of their undergraduate requirements. Each recipient will receive $5,000 toward his or her graduate education. Those honored have performed with distinction in both the classroom and their respective sport, while demonstrating exemplary conduct in the community.

In addition to those receiving scholarship funds, nine student-athletes will receive the Weaver-James-Corrigan Honorary Award. They include Georgia Tech’s Harrison Butker (football), Duke’s Christina Gibbons (women’s soccer), Wake Forest’s Jacori Hayes (men’s soccer), Louisville’s Dolly Nyemah (track and field), Notre Dame’s Sergio Perkovic (men’s lacrosse), Miami’s Davon Reed (men’s basketball), North Carolina’s Ronald Schneider (men’s tennis), Clemson’s Deshaun Watson (football) and NC State’s Alexia Zevnik (women’s swimming).

The Weaver-James-Corrigan Award is named in honor of the late Jim Weaver and Bob James, as well as Gene Corrigan, the first three ACC commissioners.

The league’s first commissioner, James H. Weaver, served the conference from 1954-70 after a stint as the Director of Athletics at Wake Forest University. His early leadership and uncompromising integrity are largely responsible for the excellent reputation enjoyed by the ACC today.

Robert C. James, a former University of Maryland football player, was named commissioner in 1971 and served in that capacity for 16 years. During his tenure, the league continued to grow in stature and became recognized as a national leader in athletics and academics, winning 23 national championships and maintaining standards of excellence in the classroom.

Eugene F. Corrigan assumed his role as the third full-time commissioner on September 1, 1987, and served until August of 1997. During Corrigan’s tenure, ACC schools captured 30 NCAA championships and two national football titles.

Prior to 1994, the Weaver-James postgraduate scholarships were awarded as separate honors. The Jim Weaver Award, which originated in 1970, recognized exceptional achievement on the playing field and in the classroom, while the Bob James Award, established in 1987, also honored outstanding student-athletes.

The Thacker Award, which originated in 2005, is awarded in honor of the late Jim and Pat Thacker of Charlotte, North Carolina. Jim Thacker was the primary play-by-play announcer for the ACC’s first television network. Recipients of the award must demonstrate outstanding performance both in athletic competition and in the classroom and intend to further their education through postgraduate studies at an ACC institution. North Carolina’s Emma Bozek (field hockey), Florida State’s Cole Hensley (men’s swimming) and Duke’s Michael Miller (men’s swimming) are this year’s Thacker Award recipients.

The following student-athletes will be honored as 2017 ACC Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients:

Emily Auld, Miami, Women’s Soccer

Christopher Barr, Miami, Baseball

Renee Bichette, Boston College, Women’s Fencing

Robin Blazing, Duke, Field Hockey

Emma Bozek, North Carolina, Field Hockey *

Caroline Buscaglia, Virginia Tech, Women’s Swimming

Emily Byorth, Clemson, Women’s Soccer

Gabby Byorth, Clemson, Women’s Soccer

Hayley Carter, North Carolina, Women’s Tennis

Kinga Cichowska, Pittsburgh, Women’s Swimming

Elizabeth Cooper, Florida State, Softball

Andrea Cottrell, Lousiville, Women’s Swimming

Andrea Demick, Georgia Tech, Women’s Swimming

Luisa Fernandez, Wake Forest, Women’s Tennis

Dontez Ford, Pittsburgh, Football

Taylor Francis, Pittsburgh, Women’s Soccer

Kimmy Guerin, Wake Forest, Women’s Tennis

Audra Hampsch, Boston College, Field Hockey

Cole Hensley, Florida State, Men’s Swimming *

Sarah Howard, North Carolina, Women’s Track and Field

Ryan Janvion, Wake Forest, Football

Marie Johnston, Virginia Tech, Women’s Soccer

Abby Jones, Clemson, Women’s Soccer

Kevin Kavalec, Boston College, Football

Melanie Keil, Florida State, Volleyball

Lee Kiefer, Notre Dame, Women’s Fencing

Natalie Labonge, NC State, Women’s Swimming

Breyana Mason, Virginia, Women’s Basketball

Jennifer Mathurin, NC State, Women’s Basketball

Erin McCrudden, Louisville, Field Hockey

Saydee McQuay, Syracuse, Rowing

Michael Miller, Duke, Men’s Swimming *

Kaeli O’Conner, Syracuse, Women’s Lacrosse

Kaleigh Olmsted, Notre Dame, Women’s Soccer

Lindsey Owens, Virginia Tech, Volleyball

Adam Palamar, Syracuse, Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Lauren Pitz, Georgia Tech, Volleyball

Shannon Rauth, Virginia, Women’s Swimming

Corey Robinson, Notre Dame, Football

Anna Julia Schippert, Miami, Women’s Swimming

Morgan Stearns, Virginia, Women’s Soccer

Grigory Tarasevich, Louisville, Men’s Swimming

Jordan Tucker, Duke, Volleyball

Teegan Van Gunst, Georgia Tech, Volleyball

Ashley Williams, NC State, Women’s Basketball

Honorary Postgraduate Scholars

Harrison Butker, Georgia Tech, Football

Christina Gibbons, Duke, Women’s Soccer

Jacori Hayes, Wake Forest, Men’s Soccer

Dolly Nyemah, Louisville, Track and Field

Sergio Perkovic, Notre Dame, Men’s Lacrosse

Davon Reed, Miami, Men’s Basketball

Ronald Schneider, North Carolina, Men’s Tennis

Deshaun Watson, Clemson, Football

Alexia Zevnik, NC State, Women’s Swimming

* - Thacker Award honoree

