Grandmother charged in 'lover's scam'

A 66-year-old grandmother is behind bars in Alexander County, accused of ten counts of receiving stolen goods in a scheme that authorities are calling a "Lover's Scam."

Sandra Kelley is believed to be the middleman in the operation, said Sheriff Chris Bowman.

"This has been going on for some time," he said on Wednesday.

Investigators believe the operation is being directed from overseas. Bowman said a man there would go online and seek out women in their 60s and lure them into thinking they wanted to marry them.

Eventually, they could find someone who would give out enough personal information that the scammers would then be able to obtain a credit card in the victim's name and start buying things.

Items ranged from electronics to refrigerators and even vehicles. Investigators say those items would be shipped to Kelley who, in turn, would then ship them overseas. She was accused of being part of a similar scam back in September but was freed on bond, according to the sheriff.

Neighbor Susan Kerley said she finds it hard to believe that Kelley would knowingly scam anyone, though she does remember some items being delivered to the home last week.

"I saw a transfer truck with three cars on it," Kerley said.

Those cars, according to Bowman, were all part of the loot in the scam operation.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. The overseas location is not being released at this time.

The sheriff reminds everyone never to give personal information out over the phone or online unless you are certain it is a secure site. Anyone with questions should call their local law enforcement agency.

