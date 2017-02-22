Charlotte Latin's Larry McNulty to retire after 2017 season

This upcoming football season will be the last for Charlotte Latin coach Larry McNulty.

He will retire after the 2017-18 school year ending a coaching career that started at Charlotte Latin back in 1985.

During his tenure, coach McNulty won 11 state championships including the NCISAA Division 1 title this past season.

Justin Hardin will take over the program after the retirement of McNulty. Coach Hardin rejoined the Latin coaching staff last season as the defensive coordinator. He has been a head coach at Weddington, Providence, and Independence where he has amassed a record of 40-25.

"Coach Mac has built a great foundation for the program here, and I want to continue a lot of the traditions he's started," said coach Hardin in a press release provided by the school.

"This team is as much about relationships and sportsmanship, as it is about hard work and focus and Justin takes these qualities very seriously," said coach McNulty in the same press release.

In his time at Latin, coach McNulty has coached 3 undefeated teams, has seen 3 of his former players make it to the NFL and was named the the Bronko Nagurski High School Coach of the Year in 2015.

