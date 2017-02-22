Molly's Kids: CMPD inspired to visit kids in hospital. Introducing, "Buddies in Blue"

Well, well, well… hello, Buddies in Blue.

Sometimes we hear about #MollysKids posts spreading into classrooms and teachers using them as lessons… or good people spreading the word by sharing the stories… but this is the first time I’ve heard of CMPD officers spurred to go visit kids in the hospital directly.

Such a cool idea.

Lieutenant Dave Harris with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department contacted me last month. It was an early-on in his thinking. He didn’t even have a

name yet for the program, just knew it was something he wanted to organize.

Since then he's dreamed up, “Buddies in Blue.” The goal is to connect kids who face medical battles with officers who want to inspire. Yesterday was the

group’s first visit. Officer Ashley Brown, Lt. Harris and Lieutenant Brian Hoffert went to Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital.

They met five different kids. From left to right, Jaylen, Isaiah, Christian, Roberto in the first picture, Paul in the picture on the right.

The officers painted animal figurines and made door hangers. Lt. Harris says Lt. Hoffert also played a soccer video game and got beat pretty badly (Only

reporting the facts, Lt. Hoffert. Only the facts as I'm told).

Lt. Harris said they didn’t ask about the kids’ illnesses, and it wasn’t necessary to do so.

“We just had fun and kept it light,” he said. “We left everyone with coloring books, stickers and tattoos. The three of us had as much fun as the kids.”

Lt. Harris says he already has tons of interest from other officers who want to join this newly formed “Buddies in Blue” and go on the next visit. In March

four officers will return to Hemby and 8-10 officers will head to Levine Children's Hospital?

“Please keep us in mind if you come across any kids who'd enjoy a visit in Mecklenburg County,” Lt. Harris said. “We’re just starting out, but we’re doing

this because we want to. We love reading about #MollysKids so if you hear of any children, please send them our way.”

Not sure if you guys can see me smiling through your computer, but it’s a pretty big grin to kick off a Wednesday.

Thank you, CMPD.

#MollysKids

