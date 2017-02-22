Health department making changes since mishandled cancer screenings

The Mecklenburg County Health Department says they have made changes in "personnel, procedures and more" since the mishandling of cervical cancer screens that left patients uninformed of their abnormal results.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Marcus Plescia held the conference at the Mecklenburg County Health Department a day after the public learned nearly 200 patients who participated in the county’s cervical cancer screening program last year were not informed of their abnormal test results for as long as eight months.

The Charlotte Observer reported the mishandling Tuesday.

PREVIOUS: Cancer screenings mishandled: Mecklenburg clinics failed to notify nearly 200 women

Health officials say they are now bringing a clinical consultant in to look at the department.

Of 185 women with abnormal Pap smear results, 110 who needed repeat tests have been contacted, Plescia told the Observer. Seventy-five more showed potentially more serious problems that needed additional attention, and 55 of them are scheduled for new visits.

"There are 75 patients that we are a little more concerned about," the health department said. "We are doing everything we can to find these patients."

Twenty patients who were seen at clinics on Beatties Ford Road or Billingsley Road have not been found, leaving them unaware that they may face potential health risks, the Observer reports.

"I am concerned that this error took so long to resolve. There is human error. This took to long," the health department said.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. The Charlotte Observer contributed to this article. All rights reserved.