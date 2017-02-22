100+ NC Air National guardsmen deploy with 'mix of emotions'

A lot of tough goodbyes were said Wednesday morning at the NC Air National Guard base in Charlotte.

Young families of 20-30 NC Air National guardsmen watched as their loved ones deployed to southwest Asia for the next four months.

Over the next few days, more than 100 total Air National Guardsmen will be deployed there.

Most of the families on the tarmac with young children agreed the next 120 days is going to feel like forever.

"It's definitely a mix of emotions we're leaving family at home," said Technical Sgt. Kevin Meeks.

"It's sad for anyone to not be around their family for a little while but then you also get excited. We train for this all the time. Training missions weekly to prepare for this... So to get to go over there and actually put it into action is an exciting thing for us."

For the commander of this unit, Gary Dodge, it'll be a very different deployment. It's the first time in a decade he won't be deploying with his wife.

"It's bittersweet because obviously I'd much rather have my wife there," said Dodge, who will be in control of the mission as deployed Squadron Commander.

His wife Lisa, an Executive Officer NC Air National Guard, agreed.

"It'll be different, it'll be challenging just being here when he's not. It's not going to be fun but it'll work out - it'll be fine."

This will be the last time the 145th airlift wing will be deploying with C-130 Hercules. The group will be making the switch to the C-17 Globemaster III when they come back after this mission is successful.

