Gastonia business fire under investigation

No one was injured when a Gastonia business caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. behind the CL Rabb Corrugated Packing and Display on Wolfpack Road.

Several wooden pallets caught fire before the flames spread to the wooded area near the business. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without anyone getting hurt.

Crowders Mountain Fire Department is investigating the cause.

