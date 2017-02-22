Man charged with killing newspaper carrier due in court Wednesday

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Robert Alan Nichols was charged with felonious possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and felonious maintaining a dwelling to keep and store a controlled substance.More >>
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Robert Alan Nichols was charged with felonious possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and felonious maintaining a dwelling to keep and store a controlled substance.More >>
Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.More >>
Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.More >>
The City of Charlotte announced Friday that City Council member Alvin "Al" Austin will resign his seat effectively in July.More >>
The City of Charlotte announced Friday that City Council member Alvin "Al" Austin will resign his seat effectively in July.More >>
Karlos Antonio Holmes, 32, is accused in the killing of Tiffany Claiborne, who was 31 at the time of her death.More >>
Karlos Antonio Holmes, 32, is accused in the killing of Tiffany Claiborne, who was 31 at the time of her death.More >>
A Harrisburg woman is on a nationwide mission to stop drug-addicted mothers from having babies.More >>
A Harrisburg woman is on a nationwide mission to stop drug-addicted mothers from having babies.More >>