Man charged with killing newspaper carrier due in court Wednesday

A man charged with murder in the killing of a newspaper carrier in uptown Charlotte is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Roger Best, 22, was booked into Mecklenburg County jail around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of fatally shooting 65-year-old Walter 'Wes' Scott Jr. last Wednesday.

Scott, who worked delivering newspapers for more than 30 years in uptown, was in the early part of his newspaper route at the time of the shooting, the Charlotte Observer reports. He was employed by a company under contract to deliver The Charlotte Observer in the uptown area.

RELATED: Man killed in uptown Charlotte was delivering newspapers

Police were called to an assault with a deadly weapon on the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they found Scott lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead on scene.

Chief Kerr Putney said "it appears it could have been robbery related."

Police said Best was involved in the altercation. Scott was able to get to his gun, fire and wound Best.

Best flagged officers down a short distance away, telling police he had been shot. He went to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

Upon Best's release, he will be brought to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Department to face charges of murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm by felon.

PREVIOUS: Man charged with murder in killing of newspaper carrier in uptown

Scott was with State Constables since 1998, South Carolina officials said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. The Charlotte Observer contributed to this article. All rights reserved.