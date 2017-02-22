Woman killed in Catawba County crash, vehicle fire

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Catawba County early Wednesday morning.

Highway Patrol says the deadly wreck happened around 4:28 a.m. on Slanting Bridge Road near Drena Road, shutting the area down for a time.

A Toyota lost control and struck an SUV, causing the Toyota to catch fire. Marisa Billings, 22 of Iron Station, was pronounced dead at the scene.

