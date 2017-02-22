Spencer Police seeking help with Dollar General armed robbery

Police in Spencer are trying to find the two men responsible for the armed robbery of the Dollar General store.

It happened on Sunday at approximately 8:11 p.m. The store is located at 335 North Salisbury Avenue.

Police have only a vague description of two suspects being black men. No additional information was released.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The link for reporting information is http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/. One may also call 1-866-639-5245 to provide information.

