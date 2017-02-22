Spencer Police seeking help with Dollar General armed robbery - | WBTV Charlotte

Spencer Police seeking help with Dollar General armed robbery

Spencer, NC (WBTV) -

Police in Spencer are trying to find the two men responsible for the armed robbery of the Dollar General store.

It happened on Sunday at approximately 8:11 p.m. The store is located at 335 North Salisbury Avenue. 

Police have only a vague description of two suspects being black men.  No additional information was released.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The link for reporting information is http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/.  One may also call 1-866-639-5245 to provide information.

